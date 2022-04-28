Bernice Hensley age 79 departed this life on Saturday - April 23, 2022 at Baptist Health in Corbin, Kentucky. She was born on August 28, 1942 in Manchester to Raleigh and Lucy Sester Hensley.
She leaves to mourn her passing her husband; Ray Hensley, her children Margaret A. Hensley and Earl Ray Hensley, her daughter in law Sharon K. Hensley, her grandchildren; Tonya Jean Wilson, Tearle David Lumas, Tre' Isaac Walls, her great grandchildren; Chaise Erick Short, Nova Charlotte Lumas and Caidyn Ray Short. Her Brother; Pearl Hensley, sisters; Gloria Lewis, Della Merritt, Lovada Caldwell and Roberta Davidson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; Raleigh and Lucy Sester Hensley, her son Raleigh Gene Wilson, her brothers; Delmas Hensley, Charles Hensley, Dallas Hensley and Joe Hensley, her sisters; Nancy Hensley and Mary Hensley.
Funeral services for Bernice Hensley will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Thursday - April 28, 2022 at the Rock House Valley Church with Rev. Todd Hicks presiding. Burial will follow in the Irvin Hill Cemetery. The family of Bernice Hensley will receive friends and loved ones on Thursday - April 28, 2022 from 11:00 A.M. until the funeral time of 2:00 P.M. at the Rock House Valley Church.
ARRANGEMENTS ARE ENTRUSTED TO THE ROMINGER FUNERAL HOME
