Bertha Brooks, age 55, of Booneville, KY, passed away Thursday, November 25th, 2021 at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard.
Bertha is survived by the following children Sonnie Smallwood (Conley) Booneville, Jennifer Venable, Corbin, Liza Smallwood, Manchester, James Smallwood (Megan) London, and Robert Smallwood of Manchester.
She is also survived by the following grandchildren: Whitney Smith, Autumn Bowling, Skylar Bowling, Amelia Bowling, Jazlyn Bowling, Cameron Bowling, Kadience Venable, Jasmine Venable, Hunter Venable, Emma Smallwood, Victoria Smallwood, Ryder Smallwood, and Everly Smallwood, as well as one great-granddaughter Madlynn Hensley.
She is further survived by the following brothers and sisters: Arnold Smith, Floyd Smith, Willy Smith, Elva Smith, Mae - Gail Sizemore, and Sophia Smith, and the father of her children Sonny Smallwood.
Bertha is preceded in death by her parents Elvis and Liza Smith and one brother Herman smith and one sister Isabel Smith.
The funeral service will be held at 2 PM Sunday, November 28th, 2021 at the Britton Funeral Home Chapel with Dakota Rose officiating. Burial will follow in the Smallwood Cemetery at Sandhill. Visitation will be after 12 Noon Sunday until the Funeral Hour.
