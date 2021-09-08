Bertie Smith, 64, of Manchester, KY, passed away Monday, September 6th, at Advent Health Hospital in Manchester.
Bertie was born in Oneida, KY on February 23, 1957, a daughter of the late Buster and Cora Louise Owens Smith.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Woodrow Napier.
Bertie is survived by her son, Benjie Napier and wife Jodie; her sister, Rebecca Goins and husband Ray (Smiley); and her brother, Jerry Smith, all of Manchester.
She is also survived by 4 grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, Bertie was preceded in death by her brother and sister, Caroline Smith and Chester Smith.
There will be no services at this time.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.