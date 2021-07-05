Berton Dean Asher, age 75, of London, Kentucky passed away on Thursday, July 1, 2021.
He leaves behind his loving wife of 44 years, Mary Stamper Asher; four children, Tina Asher & husband Tommy, Douglas Asher & wife Amanda, Krise Asher & husband Doug, Kim Eaton & husband Jerry, all of London, KY; six siblings, Edith King of Indiana, Lee Lyons of Florida, Ferrell Asher & wife Florence of Indiana, Bob Asher & wife Dora of Indiana, Glenn Asher & wife Carol of London, KY, Wavolene Hammons & husband Clemon of London, KY; eleven grandchildren, Paige, Brandon, Jacob, Jayce, Jax, Jager, Kelsey, Paul, Nicholas, Justin and Austin; three great-grandchildren, Braxton, Mathew and Easton, plus a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Allen and Mae Gross Asher; his son, Allen Bert Asher; two siblings, Coleman Asher and Mary Jane Adams.
Berton retired from the Kentucky State Highway Department after working for 25 years. He loved basketball, fishing, golfing and gardening. Mostly, he loved his family and spending time with his grandkids. Berton was of the Baptist faith.
Funeral services for Berton Dean Asher will be held on Sunday, July 4, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of House-Rawlings Funeral Home with Jimmy Ward officiating. Burial will follow at the Stamper Cemetery in London, Kentucky. The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 3, 2021 beginning at 6:30 p.m. also at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be Tommy Farmer, Brandon Joseph, Wayne Stamper, Alvin Stamper, Josh Asher, Russ Asher, Danny Stamper and Darvin Asher. The family has entrusted House-Rawlings Funeral Home with the arrangements.
