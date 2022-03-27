FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The General Assembly has been approving legislation at a fast pace as the 2022 regular session nears its end, and Gov. Andy Beshear signed nine measures into law at the Capitol on Friday.
--Senate Bill 55 makes changes to the certification of stroke centers and changes the name of the certification from primary stroke center to certified stroke center. The measure also adds thrombectomy capable stroke center certification to the list of other stroke care certifications issued by the Joint Commission, American Heart Association or equivalent accrediting organization.
--SB 111 deals with tax-increment financing, or “TIF” projects, and corrects an error made during the 2021 regular session when language intended for a state statute governing the use of consultants was mistakenly applied to local entities. Other provisions include requiring consultants making TIF reports to work with city or county budget offices and developers to pay for the consulting fees.
--SB 174 clarifies that slow-moving vehicles used by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet can lawfully use necessary routes without risk of violating state law related to impeding traffic.
--SB 265 directs the governor to replace eight members of the Kentucky State University Board of Regents by April 4, so they can be confirmed by the Senate. The student, faculty and staff regents at KSU are not affected by the measure.
--House Bill 127 deals with court-ordered mental health treatment. Among the measure’s provisions, it corrects some procedural language and greatly expands access to a court order for assisted outpatient treatment of individuals diagnosed with a serious mental illness.
--HB 237 adds required cultural and social training for psychologists concerning health and quality-of-life issues for patients. It also changes the prerequisites to be titled a licensed psychological associate to anyone with an education equivalent to a master’s degree who also has been accepted into an approved pre-doctoral internship program.
--HB 252 addresses staffing needs by allowing 18-year-olds to serve alcohol or work in alcohol distribution warehouses, as long as they are supervised by someone at least 20 years old.
--HB 263 makes a conviction on a charge of criminal abuse in the first degree of a victim who is younger than 12 a Class B felony, punishable by up to 20 years in prison. It is currently a Class C felony, with a 10-year maximum sentence.
--HB 453 changes the open meetings law. It specifies that an agency can discuss the selection or evaluation of a bidder for a local contract in a closed session, rather than just a state contract. It requires the publication of information on how the public can attend video conference meetings. The bill also requires the physical location of meetings held via video to be identified if two or more members of an agency are meeting from that physical location and it limits city commissions from meeting in a closed session more than twice per year to discuss the job performance of city managers.
The General Assembly will be in session on Tuesday and Wednesday, then will take the 10-day veto recess before returning for the final two days, April 13 and 14.
