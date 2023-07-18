Bessie Marie Stanley, 80, of Manchester, KY, passed away Sunday, July 16th, at her home.
Bessie was born in Middlesboro, KY on March 25, 1943, a daughter of the late Nora and Gilbert Lee Felts.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Pearl Stanley.
Bessie is survived by her children: Timmy Stanley and wife Lisa of Horse Creek, Bill Stanley of Manchester, Gilbert Lee Stanley of Manchester, Donald Ray Stanley of Manchester, Norman James Stanley of Manchester, and Jennifer Smith of Horse Creek.
She is also survived by her sister, Loretta Felts of Middlesboro, and by several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, Bessie was preceded in death by her daughter, Rhonda Sizemore, and by several brothers and sisters.
Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, July 21st at Britton Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Manchester Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Friday, July 21st at Britton Funeral Home.
