(LEXINGTON, Ky.) – You’d think UK head basketball coach John Calipari and his athletics director, Mitch Barnhart, should be best buddies. After all, they’re exactly the same age (Cal is six months older), they grew up in the same eras, and they’ve been intimately tied together as top-level executives at the same university for the past twelve years. And yet, we continuously hear persistent rumors that the two don’t get along.
OK, so the two multi-millionaires don’t necessarily enjoy the same leisure time activities. Barnhart climbs Mt. Kilimanjaro in the offseason while Calipari lays on the beach. You probably won’t find them grilling brats together at the neighborhood picnic either. But rumors of discord at work are probably a bit exaggerated. Like a good marriage, they’ve become quite comfortable in the rhythms of familiarity with each other over time.
Both these guys are smart. I’d go a step further and claim that they’re brilliant. If truly in sync, they’d easily become a tour-de-force. How ironic, then, in the one year Calipari is struggling to make the NCAA tournament, his athletics director ends up being the chair of the tournament selection committee.
I know, unless Kentucky makes a miraculous run at the SEC Tournament next week, they’re basically toast. And if they did somehow get the automatic bid, Barnhart has to step outside if and when Kentucky is ever discussed. But still, you know he’d have Cal’s back when push came to shove.
So, did the two ever talk leading up to the tournament? Did Mitch ever give his coach any insights to the selection process? What about any words of encouragement from the boss to his minions?
“Well, he’s called me after just about every game and he’s been great,” Calipari answered at today’s media conference. “He and I had talked [about] if we could do this, this, this, and this. I said, ‘Mitch, you’re right. [But] let’s worry about this first. This one game.’”
Evidently, prior to Kentucky’s recent two-game losing skid, the Cats were still in the hunt for an at-large tournament bid.
“We knew what the numbers were saying,” Calipari explained. “And we knew if we could go on a little run here, we were going to be right in the hunt and not have to win the tournament. So, we had talked. He has never talked about what goes on in the room. That’s confidential.”
Pulling off an additional game versus top-ranked Gonzaga would have been a masterful move. I’d call it a stroke of genius by two like-minded basketball bennies intent on doing whatever they could to get their team to the Big Dance. The fans would have been psyched…and the players would have been too.
“Me personally, I wanted to play them,” admitted freshman forward Isaiah Jackson. “The whole team wanted to play them. When coach said it, everybody wanted to play them. When we lost [to Florida], it was just a whole bunch of stuff. But yeah, we wanted to play them though for sure. Everybody was geeked about it.”
Geeked or not, it’s now Nashville or bust for the two best buddies.
“He’s feeling bad just like I’m feeling bad,” Calipari said about Barnhart. “He’s encouraging. ‘Keep coaching them. Keep doing what you’re doing.’ He’s in postgame locker rooms at home when we’ve finished the game, so he’s hearing what I’m saying. So, he’s been great throughout this for these kids and for me and our staff.”
Maybe the two will be spotted together after all at the next church potluck—especially if Kentucky somehow experiences some divine intervention.
Better throw a couple more brats on the grill.
Dr. John Huang is a columnist for Nolan Group Media and editor-in-chief of JustTheCats.com. His new book, CUT TO THE CHASE, is now available on Amazon. If you enjoy his writing, you can follow him on Twitter @KYHuangs.
