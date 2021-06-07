2020 was a tough year for all of us, but now is your chance to recognize those that made the tough year a little better for us all!
Voting for Best of the Best 2020 is now underway and you can find a ballot in this week's issue.
Enterprise Advertising Manager Jessica Bowling said votes are now being turned in daily.
"At this pace we may exceed more votes than we've ever had," she said.
Don't miss out because voting stops at the end of the month!
