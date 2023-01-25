Bettie Jean Chaney, age 88 of Hamilton, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023. Bettie was born on July 22, 1934 in Manchester, KY, the daughter of the late Oscar and Mabel (Bowling) Fields. On July 24, 1977 in Jellico, TN she married her husband of over 20 years, Glenn L. Chaney, who preceded her in death in 1998. Bettie is survived by her children, Michael (Angel) Beal, Kathy Nieburgge, Gary Wayne Beal, Tony (Tina) Beal, and Sandra Beal; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two sisters; two brothers; and several step-children and step-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two sisters; and a brother. A Visitation will be held from 10am until 11am on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home, Ross Avenue at South ”D” Street, Hamilton. A Funeral Service will begin at 11am on Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com
