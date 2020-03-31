Betty Cheryl Hatfield, age 68, of Beattyville, KY, formerly of Garrard, KY, passed away Saturday, March 28th, 2020. She was a Christian.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Mary Hooker Henson and Homer Henson; her sister, Ann Shrout; her brother, Leon Henson; and a grandbaby.
She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Michelle (Seldon Lee) Davidson of Manchester, KY; her grandson, Cody Matthew Davis of Pikeville, KY; her granddaughter, Mary Martha Davidson of Manchester, KY; her sister, Ruth (Nathan Jr.) Harris of Indiana; her sister, Glenda Henson of Indiana; her brother, Homer Jr. (Debbie) Henson of Maryland; her brother, Jeff Henson of Indiana; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Betty Cheryl was a very giving person and will be missed.
Private Graveside Services for the family will be held on Wednesday, April 1st at Paces Creek Cemetery in Manchester, KY, with Buford Hooker and Ruth Harris officiating.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.