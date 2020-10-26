On October 13, 2020, Betty DeLong departed this life at the age of 69.
Betty is survived by her husband Bernie DeLong, her three children and their spouses, Carla and Darrell Fisher, Tonya and Bobby Buttrey, and Kimberly and Scott Collins. Four grandchildren Danielle Fisher and fiancé Whitley Chafin, Brittany Fisher and fiance Randall Younts, Skyler Matthew Collins, Audrey Lynn Buttrey, Ashley and Talisha Marcum. Betty was preceded in death by her parents Carl and Fairy Gulick.
Betty was born on November 21, 1950, in Circleville, Ohio. She married Bernie DeLong on April 6, 1969. They welcomed their first daughter Carla on October 27, 1969, second daughter Tonya on November 28, 1973, and third daughter Kimberly on February 14, 1980. Betty was a grandmother to one grandson, three granddaughters.
Betty loved Elvis, Bingo, and spending time with her family. She was loving, caring, and sympathetic. She left a smile and full heart with everyone she met. She was a devoted wife,
mother, grandmother, and friend to many. Her life will forever be cherished in the lives and hearts she has touched.
Services were held on Thursday, October 22nd at the St. Ann's Catholic Church in Manchester, KY, Father Vitner Martinez officiated. Burial followed in the Manchester Memorial Gardens.
