Betty Frasier, 52, of Manchester, KY, passed away Friday, December 3rd, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center.
Betty was born in Manchester, KY, on May 4th, 1969, a daughter of the late Felix and Laura Collins Jones.
Betty is preceded in death by her husband, Gary Frasier.
She is survived by her brothers and sisters: William Jones of McKee, Jimmy Jones, Jackie Jones, Larry Jones, James Jones, Bobbie Sue Cottrell, Ann Neal, and Mary Wagers all of Manchester.
She is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews.
Services for Betty will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, December 8th at Britton Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Jones Cemetery in Manchester.
Visitation for Betty will be held at 6:00 PM on Tuesday, December 7th, at Britton Funeral Home.
