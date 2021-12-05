Betty Frasier, 52, of Manchester, KY, passed away Friday, December 3rd, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. 

Betty was born in Manchester, KY, on May 4th, 1969, a daughter of the late Felix and Laura Collins Jones. 

Betty is preceded in death by her husband, Gary Frasier. 

She is survived by her brothers and sisters: William Jones of McKee, Jimmy Jones, Jackie Jones, Larry Jones, James Jones, Bobbie Sue Cottrell, Ann Neal, and Mary Wagers all of Manchester. 

She is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews. 

Services for Betty will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, December 8th at Britton Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Jones Cemetery in Manchester.  

Visitation for Betty will be held at 6:00 PM on Tuesday, December 7th, at Britton Funeral Home. 

 

To send flowers to the family of Betty Frasier, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Dec 7
Visitation
Tuesday, December 7, 2021
7:00PM
Britton Funeral Home
27 Old US 421
Manchester, KY 40962
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Dec 8
Service
Wednesday, December 8, 2021
3:00PM
Britton Funeral Home
27 Old US 421
Manchester, KY 40962
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

Recommended for you