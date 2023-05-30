Betty Jean Buttrey was born December 12, 1950 in Jackson County, Kentucky. She was the daughter of the late Delbert Blanton and Bessie Gabbard Blanton. She was united in marriage to Thomas “Bose” Buttrey who preceded her in death. She is survived by her two children, Deborah Lynn Buttrey of London, Kentucky and Michael Keith Buttrey (Danette) of Lexington, Kentucky; two siblings, Minnie Hacker of Manchester, Kentucky and Pearl Murray of Morristown, Tennessee; twelve grandchildren, Beverly Henson, Nathan Henson (Jessica), Jimmy Henson, Brittany Buttrey, Brooklyn Robinson (Jacob), Cheyenne Henson, Logan Henson, Leanna Williams, Marty Beth Henson, Ryan Henson, Layla Henson, and Madison Williams; nine great-grandchildren, Joshua Lucas Neeley, Jocelym Buttrey, Jace Buttrey, Mercedes Henson, Gage Henson, Caroline Henson, Lily Robinson, Emma Robinson, and Jackston Buttrey; plus a host of family and friends to mourn her passing.
In addition to her parents and husband, she is also preceded in death by her daughter, Carolyn Sue Henson.
She was a Homemaker.
Funeral service for Betty Jean Buttrey will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday in the Bowling Funeral Home Chapel with Cecil Benge, Terry Mitchell, and Phillip Proffitt officiating. Burial will follow in the Henson Family Cemetery in East Bernstadt, Kentucky.
The family of Betty Jean Buttrey will receive friends at Bowling Funeral Home Tuesday beginning at 6:00 p.m.
Pallbearers: Jimmy Henson, Nathan Henson, Michael Keith Buttrey, Randy Mills, Glen Henson, and Bill Phillips.
