Betty Jean Ely, age 76 of Manchester departed this life on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at her home. She was born on Monday, April 10, 1944 to Ed and Minnie Goins Smith.
She leaves to mourn her passing her brothers and sisters: Clyde Smith, Beve Smith, Walker Smith, Carolyn Dezarn, Russell Smith and Joan Diedrich as well as several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Ed and Minnie Smith and her brother: Ed Smith, Jr.
A memorial service will be held at a later time.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
To plant a tree in memory of Betty Ely as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
