Mrs. Betty Jean Markwell McWilliams entered the gates of Heaven on April 10, 2022, just 8 days shy of her 82nd birthday. Betty was born on April 18, 1940 in Nepton, KY to Elmer and Nora Coffee Markwell from Fleming County. Mrs. McWilliams passed at her home following a lengthy illness surrounded by her family who loved her dearly.
Mrs. McWilliams was a retired nurse, practicing over 37 years. She graduated from The Appalachian School of Nursing in July of 1962. Mrs. McWilliams retired from Oakwood Training Center in Somerset in 1998. In addition to nursing, Betty was an avid card writer, particularly in her declining years. She said that this was her ministry, sending thousands of cards over the years to those she felt needed a word of care. Mrs. McWilliams was a member of Beacon Hill Baptist Church for over 40 years where she taught Sunday school and served in various roles until she was no longer able to physically participate. Mrs. McWilliams was an Honorable Kentucky Colonel.
Mrs. McWilliams married the love of her life on December 4, 1958 when she eloped with John William McWilliams Sr. in Jellico, Tennessee. They were married 49 years until the time of his passing on January 16, 2008. They were blessed with three children, five grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild. Mrs. McWilliams also had an honorary grandchild, Carly Marie Coleman.
Preceding Mrs. McWilliams in death include her parents, her husband; John W. "Bill" McWilliams Sr., two brothers; Everett and John Edgar Markwell, three sisters; Martha Lee Markwell, Mamie Ethel Cornish, and infant sister, Juanita Jewell Markwell. She is also preceded in death by one grandson; Matthew Daniel Griffin, and a close friend of many years; Miss Patsy Brown of Somerset.
Surviving to cherish her memory include three children; Deborah Harmon of Manchester, KY, Tammie (Doug) Muse of Somerset, and John W. McWilliams, Jr., of Richmond, KY, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and a great grandchild, plus a host of nieces and nephews. Mrs. McWilliams also has one living sibling, a sister, Jo Ann Markwell Woosley of Florida. Special mention is given to Mrs. McWilliam's best friend of over 60 years, Mrs. Virginia Sebastian of Lexington, KY.
Visitation will be held on Monday, April 18, 2022 from 10 A.M. to 12 P.M. in the Chapel of the Southern Oaks Funeral Home with a funeral service to begin at 12 P.M. with Bro. Ed Amundson officiating.
Southern Oaks Funeral Home will be in charge of Mrs. McWilliams services. Interment will be at Bluegrass Memorial Gardens in Nicholasville, KY.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Mrs. McWilliams' name to Hospice of Lake Cumberland or Clear Creek Baptist Bible College.
Mrs. McWilliams was a retired nurse, practicing over 37 years. She graduated from The Appalachian School of Nursing in July of 1962. Mrs. McWilliams retired from Oakwood Training Center in Somerset in 1998. In addition to nursing, Betty was an avid card writer, particularly in her declining years. She said that this was her ministry, sending thousands of cards over the years to those she felt needed a word of care. Mrs. McWilliams was a member of Beacon Hill Baptist Church for over 40 years where she taught Sunday school and served in various roles until she was no longer able to physically participate. Mrs. McWilliams was an Honorable Kentucky Colonel.
Mrs. McWilliams married the love of her life on December 4, 1958 when she eloped with John William McWilliams Sr. in Jellico, Tennessee. They were married 49 years until the time of his passing on January 16, 2008. They were blessed with three children, five grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild. Mrs. McWilliams also had an honorary grandchild, Carly Marie Coleman.
Preceding Mrs. McWilliams in death include her parents, her husband; John W. "Bill" McWilliams Sr., two brothers; Everett and John Edgar Markwell, three sisters; Martha Lee Markwell, Mamie Ethel Cornish, and infant sister, Juanita Jewell Markwell. She is also preceded in death by one grandson; Matthew Daniel Griffin, and a close friend of many years; Miss Patsy Brown of Somerset.
Surviving to cherish her memory include three children; Deborah Harmon of Manchester, KY, Tammie (Doug) Muse of Somerset, and John W. McWilliams, Jr., of Richmond, KY, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and a great grandchild, plus a host of nieces and nephews. Mrs. McWilliams also has one living sibling, a sister, Jo Ann Markwell Woosley of Florida. Special mention is given to Mrs. McWilliam's best friend of over 60 years, Mrs. Virginia Sebastian of Lexington, KY.
Visitation will be held on Monday, April 18, 2022 from 10 A.M. to 12 P.M. in the Chapel of the Southern Oaks Funeral Home with a funeral service to begin at 12 P.M. with Bro. Ed Amundson officiating.
Southern Oaks Funeral Home will be in charge of Mrs. McWilliams services. Interment will be at Bluegrass Memorial Gardens in Nicholasville, KY.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Mrs. McWilliams' name to Hospice of Lake Cumberland or Clear Creek Baptist Bible College.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.