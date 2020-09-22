Betty Jean Simpson, age 67, wife of Larry Simpson of London, Kentucky passed away Monday, September 21, 2020 at Hospice of Lake Cumberland in Somerset, Kentucky. She was the mother of Amy Oliver and husband Michael of London, Kentucky, and Jason Simpson of Richmond, Kentucky; the daughter of Opsie (Fields) Collett of Georgetown, Kentucky; the sister of Nancy Martin of Carlton, Kentucky, Glenda Philpot and Dewayne Collett both of London, Kentucky, Mary Scott of Indiana, and Denver Collett of Frankfort, Kentucky. She was also blessed with two grandchildren, Kendra Baker and Kelly Baker. She was preceded in death by her father, Troy Collett; and by one brother, Corbett Collett. Funeral services for Betty Jean Simpson will be conducted Friday, September 25, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in London Funeral Home Chapel with Delmer Gross officiating. Burial will follow at Warrens Grove Cemetery. The family of Betty Jean Simpson will receive friends at London Funeral Home from 11:00 a.m. until service time on Friday, September 25, 2020. Serving as pallbearers will be: Bill Cole, Ronnie Simpson, Patrick Morgan, Chris Witt, and Robbie Gaines. Honorary pallbearers will be: Ray Simpson, Clay Philpot, William Carpenter, Calab Ealy, and Leon Ealy.
Service information
Sep 25
Visitation
Friday, September 25, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
London Funeral Home
879 South Main Street
London, KY 40741
879 South Main Street
London, KY 40741
Sep 25
Service
Friday, September 25, 2020
1:00PM
1:00PM
London Funeral Home
879 South Main Street
London, KY 40741
879 South Main Street
London, KY 40741
Sep 25
Burial
Friday, September 25, 2020
12:00AM
12:00AM
Warren Grove Cemetery
Warren Cemetery Road
London, KY 40741
Warren Cemetery Road
London, KY 40741
