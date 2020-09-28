Betty Jo Corum, 88, of Manchester, KY, passed away Monday, September 28th, at the Landmark of Laurel Creek. 

Betty Jo was born in Manchester, KY on November 10, 1931, a daughter of the late Rachel (Hacker) and Bige Hensley. She was a member of the Manchester Baptist Church. 

She is preceded in death by her husband, Jennings Corum. 

Betty Jo is survived by her son, Parker Corum and his wife Susan of Manchester. 

She is also survived by two granddaughters: Celia Samples and her husband Brandon, and Elly Jones and her husband Chris; by six great-granddaughters: Daisy Parker Samples, Katherine Rose Jones, Anna Beth Samples, Ella Reece Samples, Jenna Lou Samples, and Caroline Camille Jones; and by her special companion, her dog Gurtie. 

In addition to her husband and parents, Betty Jo was preceded in death by her sister and brothers: Emily Persell, Isom Hensley, Lester Hensley, and Bige Hensley. 

Services will be held at 3:00 PM on Thursday, October 1st at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY, with Ken Bolin officiating. Burial will follow at the Manchester Memorial Gardens. 

Visitation will be held at 6:00 PM on Wednesday, September 30th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY.

Service information

Sep 30
Visitation
Wednesday, September 30, 2020
7:00PM
Britton Funeral Home
27 Old US 421
Manchester, KY 40962
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Oct 1
Service
Thursday, October 1, 2020
4:00PM
Britton Funeral Home
27 Old US 421
Manchester, KY 40962
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

