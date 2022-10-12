Betty Lou Bray of Big Creek, KY departed this life on Tuesday, October 04, 2022 in Lexington, KY at the age of 72. Betty was born January 20, 1950 in Leslie Co., KY to the union of the late Howard and Ethel Couch Wilder.
Betty was a simple person; she was down to earth and loved her family and friends. She was an avid farmer and everything that went along with it; gardening, canning and taking care of her chickens, which she loved. She enjoyed sewing and quilting, as well as cook outs, camping and new adventures. She cherished the time spent with her family and friends and looked forward to receiving a call from them. Betty was a seasoned cook, she especially like to fry chicken, one of her favorites.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend.
In addition to her parents, Betty Lou was preceded in death by four brothers, Billy, Bruce, Ralph and Edward Wilder. As well as one sister, Ruth Couch.
Betty is survived by her loving & devoted husband, Pete Bray of Big Creek, KY, two daughters, Vicki Sizemore (Edgar Dean Asher) of Big Creek, KY and Carol Perkins (James) of Gray, KY. Other survivors include, two sisters, Deloris Mosley (Harold) of Hyden, KY, and Wanda Asher (Willie “J.T.” Leath) of Flat Lick, KY. Five cherished grandchildren, Amanda Brooke Sizemore (Travis Napier), Taylor McKenna Asher, Candice Sizemore (David), Keisha Bowling (Jonathan) and Eddie Hubbard; eight cherished great-grandchildren and three cherished great-great grandchildren. A host of loving family and friends also survive.
A funeral service will be held at 1p.m., Saturday, October 08, 2022 at Wolfe & Sons Funeral Home chapel with Demus Couch officiating.
Interment will follow at the Wilder Cemetery at Hyden, KY.
The family will receive friends for visitation from 6p.m. – 9p.m. on Friday evening at the funeral home chapel.
Arrangements are being handled carefully under the direction of Wolfe & Sons Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.