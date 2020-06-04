Betty Lou Gray, 69, of Goose Rock, KY, passed away Tuesday, June 2nd, at her home.
Betty is survived by her husband, Ray Gray of Goose Rock; also survived by her kids: Bobby (Denise) Gray of Goose Rock, Jamie (Margie) Gray of Goose Rock, Ella Mae (Roy) Hensley of Laurel Creek, Susan (Russell) Hubbard of Burning Springs, Paul (Michelle) Gray of Crawfordville, FL; and by 19 grandkids and 10 great-grandkids.
Betty is also survived by three brothers: Lyman Smith, Lonnie Smith, and Donnie Smith; and four sisters: Berdell Smallwood, Bonnie Wagers, Bessie Smith, and Brenda Combs. She also leaves a host of nieces and nephews and many friends.
Betty is preceded in death by her parents, Hobert and Eller Smith, and by three brothers: Carl Smith, Leon Smith, and Charlie Smith.
Services will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, June 6th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY with Ted Eversole, Troy Gray, and John Whitehead officiating. Burial will follow at the Gray Cemetery in Goose Rock.
Visitation will be held at 6:00 PM on Friday, June 5th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
