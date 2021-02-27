Betty Lou Harris, age 73 departed this life on Friday, February 26, 2021 at her home in Barbourville, Kentucky. She was born on Friday, October 10, 1947 in Manchester, Kentucky to Walter and Latha (Philpot) Napier. She was a homemaker and a member of the Apple Grove Baptist Church.
She leaves to mourn her passing her son: James Harris and Dora Burns; three grandchildren: James Michael Todd Harris, Travis Tyler Harris and Joshua Marcum Harris; two great grandchildren: Aubrey Grace Harris and Charles Andrew Damian Harris; her significant other: Billy Bull, Sr. of Barbourville, KY and the following brothers and sister: Pauline Hammons, Paul Napier, Roscoe Napier and Youel Napier.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Walter and Latha Napier; her daughter: Kimberly Harris; her husband: Charles Harris and these brothers and sister: Lee Roy Napier, Ernest Napier and Marie Smith.
Funeral Services will be conducted on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Paul Cooper will be presiding. She will be laid to rest in the Collins Cemetery in the Liberty Hills Community.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Tuesday after 12 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
