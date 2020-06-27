Betty M. (Sizemore) Hoskins, age 82, passed away Thursday morning, June 25, 2020 with her family by her side on Webber Hill Road, where she raised her family. She was a resident of Franklin and a former resident of Morgantown and Brown County.
Betty was born March 3, 1938, in Clay County, Kentucky, to her parents, the late Dewey and Mary (Napier) Sizemore. She not only attended school in Clay County, Kentucky but she also married Clabbie Hoskins there. Clay County is also where they raised their family during the early years. The Hoskins’ moved their family to Indiana during the mid 1960’s.
Betty retired as a Qualified Medical Assistant after working at the Henderson Nursing Home in Morgantown for over fifteen years. Betty had a love of for her family and rarely missed a grandchild’s or great-grandchild’s school activity. She was their biggest fan. Betty was an avid reader of Louis L’Amour and Nora Roberts books and enjoyed watching the National Geographic & Animal Planet channel. She enjoyed fishing, playing bingo and enjoyed watching Brown County Basketball. She was a member of the Franklin Active Adult Center where she played euchre. Betty will be remembered for her beautiful handmade quilts, delicious homemade chicken & dumplings and her unyielding faith in God.
Betty is survived by her children: Eddie Hoskins of Lilly, Kentucky, Ernie (Susi) Hoskins of Trafalgar, Donna Polston of Columbus, Jeff Hoskins of Roy, New Mexico and Rick (Lori Ann) Hoskins of Brown County; brother, Theo Sizemore of Nineveh; daughter-in-law Lori Hoskins, grandchildren: Clabbie James, Deanna, Tony, Evan, Craig, Drew, Miranda, Alyssa, Jaydon, Caitlin, Collin, Vanessa, Jessica, Emma, Donnie, Sara, Eric, Joe, Cori, Arrielle, Matthew, Alex, Chantal and Danielle and several great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a son, James Hoskins; siblings, Dewey, Astor, Alex and Bill Sizemore, America Couch and Ethel Taylor and grandchildren Tara and Brit.
The Rev. Darrel Miller will conduct a funeral service at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday at Meredith – Clark Funeral Home Cremation & Personalization Center,179 E. Mulberry Street in Morgantown. Friends may call from 4 – 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Burial will be at East Hill Cemetery in Morgantown.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.