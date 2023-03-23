Betty Mae House, age 84 of Manchester, Kentucky passed away peacefully, surrounded
by loving family, on March 20th, 2023 after a long battle with Primary Lateral Sclerosis and strokes.
Betty was born on August 19th, 1938 in Manchester, KY to Charles (Charlie) and Lettie Brown.
In 1963, Betty married Beve House and had a loving marriage for 48 years.
Betty followed in her father’s footsteps and worked as a school teacher teaching various grades and later with administration for the Clay County School System for 34 years. She loved to help others and always encouraged reading and education.
Betty and Beve devoted their life to helping to support and provide learning experiences for their two sons, B.P. and Charlie, from spending time together around bonfires and roasting hotdogs to car trips to many areas of the United States.
Betty always welcomed family and friends into her home at any time of the day and would often be found cooking a meal of her buttermilk biscuits and usually making a fresh batch of her famous chocolate chip cookies. She always enjoyed this and never tired of the work involved.
Betty was preceded in death by her father, Charlie Brown, mother, Lettie Brown, and husband, Beve House.
Betty was survived by her sons, B.P. (Kim) and Charlie (Nikki) House.
She left behind 6 grandchildren, Morgan Lesczynski (Chad), Hanna House, Lily House, Taylor Chestnut, Kelsey Chestnut and Malorie House. She also is survived by 3 great grandchildren Tyler Lesczynski, Chase Lesczynski and Jude Rider.
If desired, in leu of Flowers, Memorial contributions may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Hospital at https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html?sc_icid=header-btn-donate-now
Funeral Services for Betty Mae House will be conducted on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 2 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Bro. Kevin Rice will be presiding. She will be laid to rest in the House Cemetery in the Blue Hole Community.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Thursday after 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.