Betty R. Davidson, 86, of Oneida, KY, passed away Wednesday, March 24th, at the Landmark of Laurel Creek Nursing Home.
Betty was born in Oneida, KY on May 26, 1934, a daughter of the late Noma Davidson Biggs and Marion Biggs.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie Davidson.
Betty is survived by her son, Norman Davidson; and three daughters: Noma Hyden, Lisa Davidson, and Pearl Peters, all of Oneida.
She is also survived by her sister, Jean Hammons of South Lebanon, OH; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, Betty was preceded in death by five sons: John Davidson, Charlie Davidson, Wayne Davidson, Ted Davidson, and Benny Davidson; and two brothers: Robert Brack Frost and William Smith.
Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, March 27th at Britton Funeral Home, with Henry Lloyd Deaton and Glenn Hyden officiating. Burial will follow at the Hounchell Bend Cemetery.
Visitation will be held at 6:00 PM on Friday, March 26th at Britton Funeral Home.
