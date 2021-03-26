Betty R. Davidson, 86, of Oneida, KY, passed away Wednesday, March 24th, at the Landmark of Laurel Creek Nursing Home. 

Betty was born in Oneida, KY on May 26, 1934, a daughter of the late Noma Davidson Biggs and Marion Biggs. 

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie Davidson. 

Betty is survived by her son, Norman Davidson; and three daughters: Noma Hyden, Lisa Davidson, and Pearl Peters, all of Oneida. 

She is also survived by her sister, Jean Hammons of South Lebanon, OH; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. 

In addition to her husband and parents, Betty was preceded in death by five sons: John Davidson, Charlie Davidson, Wayne Davidson, Ted Davidson, and Benny Davidson; and two brothers: Robert Brack Frost and William Smith. 

Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, March 27th at Britton Funeral Home, with Henry Lloyd Deaton and Glenn Hyden officiating. Burial will follow at the Hounchell Bend Cemetery. 

Visitation will be held at 6:00 PM on Friday, March 26th at Britton Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Betty Davidson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Help us serve you better!

Your newspaper is brought to you by professionals that live in and contribute to this community! Please continue to support reliable, local journalism by subscribing to your newspaper. Click the button below, or call your newspaper office today!

Tags

Recommended for you