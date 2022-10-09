Betty Ruth Jackson, 92, of Manchester, KY, passed away Thursday, October 6th, 2022 at the Appalachian Regional Hospital in Hazard, KY.
Betty was born on March 26, 1930, to Dan and Martha Asher Maggard of Hyden, KY. She was a member of the Hopewell Baptist Church. Betty was a homemaker and an exceptionally loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Betty is survived by her children: Lenora Sizemore and husband Martin, Margaret Jackson, Martha Ann Smith and husband Ronnie, Woody Jackson and wife Yvette, and Wally Jackson and wife Faye.
She is also survived by her grandchildren: John Daniel Lewis, Jennifer Schwenke, Angela George, Nikki Sizemore, Paige Sizemore Grigsby, Brandi Jackson, Ryan Jackson, Tonya Smith, and Ashley Jackson; 21 great-grandchildren; and a special nephew, Douglas Pennington, whom she loved as her own.
Betty is preceded in death by her husband, Woodrow Jackson; her parents, Dan and Martha Asher Maggard; her daughter, Theda Johnson; her brothers, Wallace Maggard and John Maggard; and her infant brother and sister, Arbert Maggard and Margaret Ellen Maggard.
Services were held on Sunday, October 9th at Britton Funeral Home, with Ronnie Smith and Matt Schwenke officiating. Burial followed at the Jackson Cemetery on Ice House Road.
Serving as pallbearers will be: Ryan Jackson, Mark Smith, Robert George, Mason Grigsby, Cole Sizemore, Craig Sizemore, Martin Sizemore, and Jesten Wagers; and honorary pallbearer, John Daniel Lewis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.