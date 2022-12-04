On Wednesday, November 30, 2022 Betty Sharon Roberts departed this life peacefully into the arms of Jesus at Dalton Place Memory Care in Dalton, Georgia. She was born on Wednesday, November 26, 1947 to Benny Smith and Esther Smith.
She leaves to mourn her passing her brother and sister-in-law Chester Benny & Carolyn Smith of Manchester, Kentucky. Her sons and their wives: Glenn & Mindy Roberts of LaFayette, Georgia, Mark & Melissa Roberts of Manchester, Kentucky, Stephen & Diane Roberts of Manchester, Kentucky and James & Jennifer Roberts of London, Kentucky as well as 12 Grandchildren: Cody Roberts, Macy Williams, Thomas Roberts, David Roberts, Jacob Roberts, Lucas Roberts, Lane Roberts, Sharah Roberts, Andrew Roberts, Peyton Roberts, Dalton Roberts and Ava Roberts and 6 Great-grandchildren Zoe, Bentley, Amelia, Sawyer, Braxton and Oliver as well as countless others who refer to her as mom or nannie from the Horse Creek Preschool Sunday School or by their friendship with one of the family members.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Benny “Monk” Smith and Esther Smith, her brother: Elbert Wayne Smith and her husband: Wendell Roberts.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to The Gideons International.
Funeral Services for Betty Sharon Roberts were conducted on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at the Horse Creek Baptist Church. Rev. Scotty Sumner will be presiding. She was laid to rest in the White Cemetery in Manchester, Kentucky.
Local Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
