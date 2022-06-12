Mrs. Betty Sue Smith, 89 departed this life on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at her home. She was born on Sunday, October 9, 1932 in Fogertown, Kentucky to Willie and Marie (House) Cornett. She was a former school teacher and a member of Manchester Baptist Church and the Garden Club.
She leaves to mourn her passing her husband: Neville Smith; her children: Sherri Smith, Marcel Smith and Karen Carreras and husband Georgie; three grandchildren: Brett Smith and wife Katie, Paloma Carreras, Diego Carreras, and Victor Carreras, and one great grandson: Harris Paul Smith.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Willie and Marie Cornett; and her brother: Perry Cornett.
Funeral Services for Mrs. Betty Sue Smith will be conducted on Monday, June 13, 2022 at 2 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Ken Bolin and Rev. Tess Lipps will be officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Manchester Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Monday after 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to The Gideons International for Bibles.
