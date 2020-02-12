Beulah Gray, 81, of Manchester, KY, passed away Tuesday, February 11th, at the Advent Health Manchester Hospital.
Beulah was born in Barbourville, KY on September 9, 1938, a daughter of the late Amanda (Mills) and Arthur Smith.
Beulah was preceded in death by her husband, William Gray.
She is survived by her daughter, Karen Collins and husband Paul of Manchester; her son, Tim Gray of Goose Rock; and her two grandchildren: Andrew and John Collins.
Beulah is also survived by her sister, Diana Henson and husband Charles of London; and four brothers: Stinson Smith and wife Brenda of London, Taft Smith of Manchester, Denny Smith of Manchester, and Mike Smith and wife Virginia of Manchester.
In addition to her husband and parents, Beulah was preceded in death by her brothers and sister: Marvin Smith, Arthur Smith, Jr., and Cassie Gray.
Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, February 16th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY, with Paul Mitchell, Jr., Richard Sams, and Buford Hooker officiating. Burial will follow in the Gray-Smith Cemetery at Goose Rock.
Visitation will be held at 6:00 PM on Saturday, February 15th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
