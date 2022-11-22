Beulah P. Sharp, 100, of Lexington, KY, passed away Monday, November 21st, at the Harborview Nursing Home in Georgetown, KY.
Beulah was born in Burning Springs, KY on October 5, 1922, a daughter of the late Henry and Lucy Jones Runion.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Frank Gibson, and her second husband, Frank Sharp.
Beulah is survived by her two daughters: Bonnie Nicholson and husband Dillard of Lexington, and Betty Jo Gavers of Illinois.
She is also survived by her sister, Frances Campbell of Georgetown; her grandchildren: Scott Shapiro (Thuy), Leigh Walton (Dan), Keith Nicholson (Lisa), Rebecca Bialopopcki (Adam), Tonya Hurst (Jay), and Chris Gavers (Angela); and 2 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her two husbands and parents, Beulah was preceded in death by her son and daughter-in-law, Franklin and Joyce Gibson; her daughter and son-in-law, Sandra and Paul Shapiro; her brothers, Edward Jones and Ronnie Martin; and her brother-in-law, John Campbell.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to an Alzheimer's Foundation of your choice.
Graveside Services will be held at 12:30 PM on Friday, December 2nd at Manchester Memorial Gardens in Manchester, KY.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
