Beve P. Smith, age 76 departed this life on Friday, March 3, 2023 at the Advent Health Hospital in Manchester, Kentucky. He was born on Saturday, May 18, 1946 in Manchester, Kentucky to Ed and Minnie (Goins) Smith. He was a carpenter.
He leaves to mourn his passing his wife: Sally (Jones) Smith, his son: Kevin Smith, his grandson: Dravin Scott Smith; and these brothers and sisters: Carolyn Dezarn, Joan Diedrich, Walker Smith and Russell Smith.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Ed and Minnie Smith and his brothers: Ed Smith, Jr. and Clyde Smith; and his sister: Betty Jean Ely.
Funeral Services for Beve P. Smith will be conducted on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. He will be laid to rest in the Enjine Cemetery in the Blue Hole Community.
The family will receive friends and family on Tuesday after 12 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home.
The family request donations to be made to Rominger Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses.
