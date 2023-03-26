Beverly Gail Roark, 54, of Middlesboro, KY, passed away Monday, March 20th, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, KY.
Beverly was born in Hyden, KY on May 29, 1968, a daughter of the late Doris and Sadie Woods Holland.
Beverly is survived by her husband, Kenneth Roark of Middlesboro, KY; and her children: Bobby (Genetta) of Somerset, KY, Ryan (Hannah) of Hodgenville, KY, Kenny Wayne (Amanda) of Harrogate, TN, Travis (Tiffany) of Barbourville, Robbie (Deb) of Yeaddiss, KY, and Katelyn of Middlesboro, KY.
She is also survived by her brother and sisters: Dustin Holland of London, KY, Audrey Hodge of Georgia, and Judy Elkins of London, KY; a special sister-in-law, Lisa Brock; two special brothers-in-law, Mitchell Brock and Roger Lawson; her grandchildren: Jaayla, Anniston, Colton, Alex, Cayson, Ayden, Tanner, Brooklyn, Robbie Keelan, Robbie Ray, and Keiandra Sawyer; a special niece and nephew, Misty Sizemore and Brandon Brock; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
In addition to her parents, Beverly was preceded in death by the following brothers and sisters: Mark Collins, Walter Collins, Thelma Lawson, and Debra Wagers.
Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Sunday, March 26th at Bob Fork Holiness Church in Bear Branch, KY, with Jerry Holland, Jerry McKinley Holland, Robert Napier, and Ronnie Hoskins officiating. Burial will follow at the Woodson Fork Cemetery in Roark, KY.
Visitation will be held at 6:00 PM on Saturday, March 25th at Bob Fork Holiness Church in Bear Branch, KY.
