The bidding process is now underway for two projects within the Clay County school system.
Board members agreed Monday night to allow Codell Construction to advertise for bids for the Clay County High School auditorium and gymnasium renovation and Oneida Elementary.
It was a historic moment for the board as hard work and years of planning are becoming a reality.
“This board has worked towards this day for many years,” Superintendent William Sexton said. “These projects are changing the face of our entire school system. It’s an exciting time right now.”
The campus of Clay County High School is undergoing massive changes with the above-mentioned work and the new athletic fields that includes renovation of the athletic complex.
“Never before in the history of this school system have, we had this type of magnitude of projects,” Sexton said. “Coming right behind all this work is the new technology center that we hope will go to bid soon.”
