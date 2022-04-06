Big Hickory is a beautiful golf course nestled on the banks of the Goose Creek River in the heart of Clay County. It has provided a steady tourism draw since the day it opened. Big Hickory Golf Course has been a bright spot in Clay County’s landscape for many decades. Countless people and their families have enjoyed the golf course. It has produced numerous high school golfers who have won regional titles and collegiate golfers who have earned scholarships to further their educations. The golf course also nurtured a Miss Kentucky Golf, Bailey Hubbard, and a PGA touring professional, Chip McDaniel. Trey Bowling, a division one golfer and all OVC performer at Eastern Kentucky University, states, “ Big Hickory Golf Course played a huge role in my development as a golfer and my ability to continue playing the sport I love at the college level.” The impact of this course on our citizens and citizens of surrounding counties has been immense.
Mayor James Ed Garrison and the Manchester Tourism Commission understand the impact that Big Hickory Golf Course has had and are committed to its continued success. However, for the golf course to remain viable, some changes needed to be made. Mayor Garrison states, “I know that change is not easy and mostly not welcomed. Nevertheless, in this instance change is necessary for the survival of this treasure.” The Tourism commission and the mayor discussed the issues at the golf course in depth. After weighing the options, the tourism Commission voted unanimously to implement some changes at Big Hickory. In order to facilitate these changes, Mayor Garrison and the Tourism Commission have secured funding to hire three managers for the golf course: Bill Marcum, Jeff Deaton, and Mike White. Under the guidance of these individuals and continued discussions with Mayor Garrison, Big Hickory can continue its positive impact long into the future.
Mayor Garrison and the Tourism Commission look forward to seeing everyone at the golf course as the weather gets better and the summer season approaches.
