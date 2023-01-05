Laurel Sheriff's K-9/shift Sgt. Gary Mehler arrested Archie Knuckles age 41 of Big Creek, KY on Monday afternoon January 2, 2023 at approximately 2:55 PM. The arrest occurred on East Hal Rogers Pkwy. approximately 1 mile east of London following a traffic stop conducted on a vehicle for a traffic violation. During the stop, it was learned that the driver was operating on a DUI suspended license.  This individual was charged with driving on a DUI suspended license – first offense and was lodged in the Laurel County correctional center.

Recommended for you