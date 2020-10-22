A disabled Big Creek man is missing and the public is being asked to help.

David Campbell, 49, of Big Creek, was last seen today around noon at his home of Ky. 66 near the Hal Rogers Parkway.

Various fire department's and rescue squads have searched the area for the last several areas to no avail.

The search has now been called off and will be resumed in the morning.  He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and white pants.  

If anyone has seen David Campbell today please contact Clay County Emergency Management 606-599-5488 or Clay County Dispatch at 606-598-8411 or 911.

