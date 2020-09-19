Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Hobie Daugherty arrested Cynthia M. Smith age 38 of Big Creek, KY on Thursday evening September 17, 2020 at approximately 6:06 PM.
The arrest occurred at Walmart near Corbin in southern Laurel County after Walmart's loss prevention team detained this subject. When Deputy Daugherty arrived at the scene and conducted an investigation he learned that allegedly this individual had selected multiple items, traveled to a self checkout where she scanned some items but not all items.
This individual apparently concealed items under purchased items. Total value of the theft was $371.37. During the investigation the suspect gave a false name and false Social Security number and even after being warned continued to give false information.
It was determined that that information was false and her correct name was determined. It was determined also there was an active warrant for her arrest and that she had previously been trespassed from Walmart stores. Cynthia Smith was charged with theft by unlawful taking – shoplifting under $500: criminal trespassing – third-degree; theft of identity of another without consent; giving officer false identifying information. In addition, this subject was charged on a Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of theft by unlawful taking – shoplifting under $500; criminal trespassing – third-degree. This individual was lodged in the Laurel County correctional center.
