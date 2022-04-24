(MANCHESTER, Ky.) – Changes are underway at Big Hickory Golf Course in Manchester, as the course now has new oversight from longtime members Jeff Deaton, Bill Marcum, and Mike White. The three seek to implement changes that help Big Hickory continue to be a mainstay in Manchester and grow/prosper long term. With changes already being seen, many are excited to see what comes.
The course quite simply doesn’t get the attention it deserves, due to what it’s churned out. A Mr. and Miss Golf in former Tigers Tyler “Chip McDaniel and Bailey Hubbard, along with numerous college scholarships for both boys and girls, and more. In boys scholarships alone, Trey Bowling went to EKU, Nathan White to Cumberland, Todd and Chip McDaniel to the University of Kentucky, Brit Bowling and Justin Smith to Alice Lloyd, Jake and Justin Begley to Campbellsville and EKU, and C.J. Corum to Pikeville recently.
None of the aforementioned is possible without one man, and that is Zenas “Bug” Campbell. Former Tiger and Wildcat Todd McDaniel had this to say, “Big Hickory Golf Course is a gift to Clay County. I’m forever indebted to Zenas “Bug” Campbell for bringing golf to our community and the opportunities it’s provided me and my family. There has been more college golfers from CCHS than any other sport in the past twenty years, and that’s due to Big Hickory and Zenas’ vision.”
Todd’s brother, Chip, who currently is playing professionally, had this to add. “I don’t think I would have ever picked up golf had Big Hickory not been there,” said McDaniel. “Big Hickory is a short, tricky golf course that taught me two things: the ability to keep the ball in play consistently and that shooting a score is more important than a good-looking swing.”
Tyler McDaniel added, he’d like to see the course continue the trajectory it’s on. “I’ve been able to spend more time down there this year than in recent years and I’ve noticed that changes are in the process of being made. I think a lot of the rumored plans that I’ve heard are really good things, and I just want to see the community support it.”
Former Tiger and Ms. Golf Bailey Hubbard largely attributes Big Hickory to her success. “Having Big Hickory in my back door to practice and play whenever I wanted was invaluable to me,’ said Hubbard. “I truly would not be where I am today without our little course. I have accomplished so many amazing things in my golf career, but academically being able to further my education at EKU was a blessing to me. Without golf, I would not have had these same opportunities afforded to me. I encourage all young girls and boys to try out for golf. The life lessons the game teaches you along with the ability to meet new people and see beautiful places is worth giving it a try.”
CCHS girls golf coach Amy Janutolo is thrilled to see changes underway as well. “I hope the new and improved Big Hickory is a course that will nuture and promote our younger generation of golfers,” said Janutolo.
Former Tiger golfer Grace Morris is another wonderful example of what the game of golf and Big Hickory can do for someone. “I will always owe a portion of my success to Big Hickory,” said Morris. “Being able to practice close to home allowed me to receive a scholarship to UPIKE and play competitively with other college athletes, which ultimately led me to my goal of attending medical school. Big Hickory has always supported its youth and provided an environment for success when practicing for more challenging courses. I have so many fond memories of Big Hickory and the people there supporting me as I grew up. I hope it continues to succeed while providing the same benefits to other youth in the future.”
I myself, Tanner Hoskins, also grew up at Big Hickory golf course. I began playing when I was 11 years old, and still to this day find myself at Big Hickory when I’m able to go. Big Hickory is more than a golf course, it’s a community of people who build one another up, support each other, and simply want to help others achieve success in life. Go see it for yourself!
