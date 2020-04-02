Mayor James Ed Garrison has reversed his decision to close Big Hickory Golf Course and has now announced it will remain open.
In an executive order issued Thursday afternoon, the mayor said the course will remain open with the following limitations: The clubhouse shall be closed to the public; golf carts shall not be used on the course or any grounds at this time; and golfers may only play where social distancing can be observed by staying six feet apart from others.
No private carts can be used, it is walking only for golfers.
