(CORBIN, Ky.) – After finding themselves down 6-4 in the third inning, the Tigers slammed the brakes on Corbin to outscore them 4-1 for the remainder of the game to win 8-7 in one of the best games this season. “Big time win,” said Tiger coach Jason Smith. “It’s always tough to go on the road and beat a very talented Corbin team. They’re well coached.”
Showcasing yet another ace in a stacked deck of a pitching staff, the Tigers relied heavily on the big arm of Ben Buttery and he got the job done. Buttery tossed a six-inning gem, racking up nine strikeouts, allowing six hits.
Senior Dalen Couch entered in the 7th to pick up the save, striking out two while allowing one hit in his single frame of work. “Ben and Dalen came up huge for us today,” said Smith. “They both threw outstanding and attacked the strike zone.”
Senior Tiger John Hubbard (3-3) collected his first home run on a line drive that sailed over the left field wall in the third inning, scoring freshman Brandin Crawford (1-1). Hubbard also dou-bled later in the game, collecting two more of his team leading five RBI. He was the lone Tiger with multiple hits in the win.
Connor Farmer – 1-5, 1R, 1 RBI; Ethan Jackson – 1-4; Brandin Crawford – 1-1, 3R; John Hubbard – 3-3, 2R, 5 RBI; Tate Farmer – 1-2, 1 RBI. Ben Buttery – (W), 6.0IP, 6 hits, 6 runs, 9 K’s; Dalen Couch – (S) 1.0IP, 1 hit, 2 K’s.
