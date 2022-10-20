A big weekend of fun is planned for the Elk Mountain Fall Festival!
The event is presented by the Clay County Off-Road Club and sponsored by the Manchester Tourism Commission.
The fun gets started on Friday night with vendor set-up beginning at 4 p.m. That will be followed by Dirt Bike Ride at Dark; Movies on the Mountain; Barrel Train Rides through an illuminated pumpkin trail and a Haunted Forest!!
Here’s a look at Saturday’s events:
•9:30 a.m. Registration for Knox Ride
•10 a.m. Ride leaves
•10 a.m. Vendors Open
•11 a.m. Inflatables, Face Painting, Pumpkin Painting, Barrel Train Rides, Hayrides.
•Noon Corn Hole Tournament
•2 p.m . Kid’s Power Wheel Race
•4 p.m. Mullet Contest
•5 p.m. ATV Trunk or Treat
•6 p.m. Costume Contest All ages
•Dark- Movies on the Mountain; Illuminated Barrel Train Ride, and the Big Creek Volunteer Fire Department will host a Haunted Forest!
