A big weekend of fun is planned for the Elk Mountain Fall Festival!

The event is presented by the Clay County Off-Road Club and sponsored by the Manchester Tourism Commission.

The fun gets started on Friday night with vendor set-up beginning at 4 p.m.  That will be followed by Dirt Bike Ride at Dark; Movies on the Mountain; Barrel Train Rides through an illuminated pumpkin trail and a Haunted Forest!!

Here’s a look at Saturday’s events:

•9:30 a.m. Registration for Knox Ride

•10 a.m. Ride leaves

•10 a.m. Vendors Open

•11 a.m. Inflatables, Face Painting, Pumpkin Painting, Barrel Train Rides, Hayrides.

•Noon Corn Hole Tournament

•2 p.m . Kid’s Power Wheel Race

•4 p.m. Mullet Contest

•5 p.m. ATV Trunk or Treat

•6 p.m. Costume Contest All ages

•Dark- Movies on the Mountain; Illuminated Barrel Train Ride, and the Big Creek Volunteer Fire Department will host a Haunted Forest!

