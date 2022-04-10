Mr. Bige Couch, son of the late John and Georgia Couch, born February 15th, 1938, departed this life on Thursday April 7th, 2022, at Laurel Heights in London, KY. He was 84 years old. Bige was born and raised in Bear Branch, KY. Bige was a loving and devoted husband, father, son, and friend. He enjoyed talking on his CB radio and everyone knew and loved him as “half pint.” To say that Bige was an amazing person is an understatement. The absence of his sense of vision did nothing to stop the immeasurable blessings he added to those who knew him. He had the ability to fix anything mechanical. If it stopped working, our dad fixed it. Many people relied on him to keep them going. Whether it was a car, truck, lawnmower, weed eater, tractor or anything else that moved, Bige kept it going. He kept us all going. His strength, kindness, and joy for life was infectious. He helped anyone who needed it without a second thought. We know that our dad can finally see now. We know his body and mind is restored and what sickness took from him has now been replaced with the level of immeasurable blessings that he added to our lives. We can think of no one more deserving than him. Bige was proceeded in death by his parents and his loving and devoted wife, Eva Carol Couch, to whom he was united in marriage to on July 20th, 1968. In addition, Bige was preceded by siblings Juanita Couch, Jesse Couch, Jettie Asher, Beatrice Couch, and Mitchell Couch as well as brothers-in-law Andy Asher and Bradley Smallwood. Survivors include two cherished daughters, Vickie Couch Hatton and Phil of Richmond, KY and Marilyn Couch Congleton and Chris of Lexington, KY and four treasured grandsons, Braden Hatton, Jackson Congleton, Trent Asher, and Blake Asher. Two treasured brothers Ken Couch and Rosalee of Fairfield, OH and Mertie “Babe” Couch of Bear Branch, KY as well as one beloved sister Marie Williams and Johnny, one sister in law Rosalie Smallwood and one special niece Lenora Asher. You may offer condolences to the family at www.dwaynewalkerfuneralhome.com
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- Columnist ‘boosted’!
- Knox vax rate among lowest in Kentucky
- Hospital leaders speak out in wake of COVID-19 surge
- ‘Alarming, but not at all that surprising’ Knox leads country in infection rate
- P.T. Pros treats ARH staff to lunch
- Hospital systems join forces to talk COVID-19
- First Covid vaccine gets full FDA approval
- How safe is the Covid-19 vaccine?
- Weekly COVID-19 report
50 Greatest Sports Figures
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Online Poll
POLL - Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine?
Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine? If yes, please indicate that you have. If not, please let us know why. Remember, poll votes do not reveal information about your identity. We just receive answers only for statistical purposes. Thank you.
You voted:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.