Bige Randel Mills, age 69, husband of Bonnie (Nantz) Mills of London, Kentucky passed away Thursday, December 23, 2021 at Saint Joseph London Hospital. He was the father of Clinton Mills and wife Amy of Richmond, Kentucky; the brother of Eugene Mills and wife Cassie of Saul, Kentucky. He was also blessed with one grandchild, Owen Mills of Richmond, Kentucky. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Christine (Bingham) Mills; by his siblings, Carl Mills, Parker Mills, Glen Mills, Eddie Mills, Helen Couch, Lillie Mae Bundy, and Peggy Howard.
He was a veteran of the United States Army.
Funeral services for Bige Randel Mills will be conducted Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. in London Funeral Home Chapel with Delmer Gross officiating. Burial will follow at Dunn Cemetery with DAV Chapter 158 Keavy in charge of military honors. The family of Bige Randel Mills will receive friends at London Funeral Home from 12:00 noon until the time of service on Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.