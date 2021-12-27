Bige Randel Mills, age 69, husband of Bonnie (Nantz) Mills of London, Kentucky passed away Thursday, December 23, 2021 at Saint Joseph London Hospital. He was the father of Clinton Mills and wife Amy of Richmond, Kentucky; the brother of Eugene Mills and wife Cassie of Saul, Kentucky. He was also blessed with one grandchild, Owen Mills of Richmond, Kentucky. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Christine (Bingham) Mills; by his siblings, Carl Mills, Parker Mills, Glen Mills, Eddie Mills, Helen Couch, Lillie Mae Bundy, and Peggy Howard. 

He was a veteran of the United States Army. 

Funeral services for Bige Randel Mills will be conducted Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. in London Funeral Home Chapel with Delmer Gross officiating. Burial will follow at Dunn Cemetery with DAV Chapter 158 Keavy in charge of military honors. The family of Bige Randel Mills will receive friends at London Funeral Home from 12:00 noon until the time of service on Wednesday. 

To send flowers to the family of Bige Mills, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Dec 29
Visitation
Wednesday, December 29, 2021
12:00PM
London Funeral Home
879 South Main Street
London, KY 40741
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Dec 29
Service
Wednesday, December 29, 2021
1:00PM
London Funeral Home
879 South Main Street
London, KY 40741
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.
Dec 29
Burial
Wednesday, December 29, 2021
12:00AM
Dunn Cemetery
2551 Sinking Creek Road
London, KY 40741
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Burial begins.

Recommended for you