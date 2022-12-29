THE FOLLOWING ORDINANCE WILL BE CONSIDERED AT 3:00 P.M. ON JANUARY 12, 2023, IN THE FISCAL COURTROOM OF THE CLAY COUNTY ADMINISTRATION BUILDING IN MANCHESTER, KENTUCKY, AND A COPY OF THE FULL TEXT IS AVAILABLE FOR INSPECTION IN THE CLAY COUNTY JUDGE EXECUTIVE’S OFFICE:
CLAY COUNTY ORDINANCE
AN ORDINANCE RELATING TO THE USE OF PUBLIC ROADWAYS UNDER THE JURISDICTION OF CLAY COUNTY, KENTUCKY, WHERE BICYCLES MAY BE OPERATED
WHEREAS, it is the intent of the Clay County Fiscal Court to provide for the safe and appropriate operation of bicycles on the roadways within the County of Clay, and;
WHEREAS, the Kentucky Revised Statutes (KRS 189.287) set forth the following, “The Transportation Cabinet shall promulgate administrative regulations pursuant to KRS Chapter 13A to set forth standards for bicycle equipment and the safe operation of a bicycle,” such as requirements for lights, reflectors, and audible warning devices; and
WHEREAS, it is common practice of local bicyclists to routinely use roadways as transportation and to travel locally; and
WHEREAS, codifying acceptable behavior and penalties will provide guidance to operators and law enforcement.
Now, therefore; Be it ordained by the fiscal court of county of Clay, Commonwealth of Kentucky:
ARTICLE I. GENERAL
PROVISIONS
Section 1. Short Title. This Ordinance shall be known as the Bicycle Safety Ordinance and shall be cited herein as “this Ordinance.”
Section 2. Purpose and Policy. For the purpose of codifying policy, responsibility, and penalties regarding the operation of bicycles in Clay County.
The Court hereby establishes the following guidance and responsibilities regarding the administration, penalties, and enforcement of a program to regulate the safe operation of bicycles on roadways in Clay County:
Section 3. Effect of Regulation.
It is a Class B Misdemeanor for any person to do any act forbidden or fail to perform any act required in this Ordinance.
The parent of any child and the guardian of any ward shall not authorize or knowingly authorize or permit any such child or ward to violate any of the provisions of this Ordinance.
These regulations applicable to bicycles shall apply whenever a bicycle is operated upon any roadway.
Section 4. Traffic Laws Apply to Persons Riding Bicycles.
Every person riding a bicycle upon a roadway shall be granted all of the rights and shall be subject to all of the duties applicable to the driver of a vehicle by the laws of this State declaring rules of the road applicable to the vehicles or by the traffic ordinances of the County of Clay applicable to the driver of the vehicle, except as to special regulations in this Section and except as to those provisions of law and ordinances which by their nature can have no application.
Section 5. Obedience to Traffic-Control Devices.
Any person operating a bicycle shall obey the instruction of official traffic-control signals, signs, and other control devices applicable to vehicles, unless otherwise directed by a police officer.
Whenever authorized signs are erected indicating that no right or left or U turn is permitted, no person operating a bicycle shall disobey the direction of any such sign, except where such person dismounts from the bicycle to make any such turn, in which event such person shall then obey any regulations applicable to pedestrians.
Section 6. Riding on Bicycles.
A person propelling a bicycle shall not ride other than astride from a permanent and regular seat attached thereto.
No bicycle shall be used to carry more persons at one time than the number for which it is designed and equipped.
Section 7. Riding on Roadways.
Every person operating a bicycle upon a roadway shall ride as near to the right side of the roadway as practicable, exercising care when passing a standing vehicle or one proceeding in the same direction.
Persons riding bicycles upon a roadway shall not carry more than the number of individuals that the bike was designed to carry.
Wherever a usable path for bicycles is located adjacent to the roadway, bicycle riders shall use such paths and shall not use the roadway.
Section 8. Emerging from Alley or Driveway.
The operator of a bicycle emerging from an alley, driveway or building shall upon approaching a sidewalk or the sidewalk area extending across any alleyway, yield the right-of- way to all pedestrians approaching on the sidewalk or sidewalk area, and upon entering the roadway shall yield the right-of-way to all vehicles approaching the roadway.
Section 9. Carrying Articles.
No person operating a bicycle shall carry any package, bundle, or article which prevents the rider from keeping at least one hand upon the handlebars.
Section 10. Riding on Sidewalks.
(intentionally omitted)
Section 11. Lamps and Other Equipment on Bicycles.
Every bicycle when in use at nighttime shall be equipped with a lamp on the front which shall emit a white light visible from a distance of at least five hundred (500’) feet to the front and with a red reflector on the rear of a type which shall be visible from all distances from fifty (50’) feet to three hundred (300’) feet to the rear when directly in front of lawful upper beams of head lamps on a motor vehicle. A lamp emitting a red light visible from a distance of five hundred (500’) feet to the rear may be used in addition to the red reflector.
Every bicycle shall be equipped with a brake which will enable the operator to make the braked wheel skid on dry, level, clean pavement.
ARTICLE II. SEVERABILITY
In the event that one or more of the provisions of this ordinance shall be subsequently ruled invalid by a Court of competent jurisdiction of the Commonwealth of Kentucky, all remaining provisions shall remain in full force and effect. This Ordinance shall be in full force and effect upon its second reading and publication as provided by Kentucky Law.
INTRODUCED AND PUBLICLY READ ON FIRST READING, this ______ day of _____________________, 20___.
PUBLICLY READ AND APPROVED ON SECOND READING, this ______ day of _____________________, 20___.
__________________________________
County Judge Executive
Attest:
__________________________________
Clay County Fiscal Court Clerk
CLAY COUNTY ORDINANCE
AN ORDINANCE RELATING TO THE USE OR ADJACENT USE OF PUBLIC ROADWAYS BY PEDESTRIANS UNDER THE JURISDICTION OF
CLAY COUNTY, KENTUCKY
WHEREAS, it is the intent of the Clay County Fiscal Court to provide for the safe and appropriate use of roadways within the County of Clay, and;
WHEREAS, it is common practice of local pedestrians to routinely use roadways or areas adjacent to roadways to travel locally;
WHEREAS, pedestrians and motorists are often placed in dangerous situations due to the lack of visibility of pedestrians; and
WHEREAS, codifying acceptable behavior and penalties will provide guidance to pedestrians and law enforcement;
Now, therefore; Be it ordained by the fiscal court of county of Clay, Commonwealth of Kentucky:
ARTICLE I. GENERAL
PROVISIONS
Section 1. Short Title. This Ordinance shall be known as the Pedestrian Safety Ordinance and shall be cited herein as “this Ordinance.”
Section 2. Purpose and Policy. For the purpose of codifying policy, responsibility, and penalties regarding pedestrians in Clay County.
The Court hereby establishes the following guidance and responsibilities regarding the administration, penalties, and enforcement of a program to regulate pedestrian traffic along or adjacent to roadways in Clay County:
Section 3. Effect of Regulation.
It is a Class B Misdemeanor for any person to do any act forbidden or fail to perform any act required in this Ordinance.
The parent of any child and the guardian of any ward shall not authorize or knowingly authorize or permit any such child or ward to violate any of the provisions of this Ordinance.
These regulations shall apply to any person walking on or adjacent to a public roadway.
Section 4. Rules and Regulations for Pedestrians.
Every person walking upon or adjacent to a roadway shall obey the instruction of any official traffic control devices specifically applicable to them, unless otherwise directed by a police officer or other officially designated person.
When available, pedestrians shall be subject to traffic and pedestrian control signals as proved in KRS 189.231 and 189.338.
Every pedestrian crossing a roadway at a point other than within a marked crosswalk or within an unmarked crosswalk at an intersection shall yield the right-of-way to all vehicles upon the roadway.
Any pedestrian crossing a roadway at a point where a pedestrian tunnel or overhead pedestrian crossing has been provided shall yield the right-of-way to all vehicles upon the roadway.
Between adjacent intersections within the city limits of every city at which traffic control signals are in operation, pedestrians shall not cross at any place except in a marked crosswalk.
No pedestrian shall suddenly leave a curb or other place of safety and walk or run into the path of a vehicle which is so close as to constitute an immediate hazard.
No pedestrian shall cross a roadway intersection diagonally unless authorized by official traffic control devices or under the direction of an officer or other officially designated person.
Pedestrians shall move, whenever practicable, upon the right half of crosswalks.
Where a sidewalk is provided and its use is practicable, it shall be unlawful for any pedestrian to walk along and upon an adjacent roadway.
Where a sidewalk is not available, any pedestrian walking along or upon a roadway shall walk only on a shoulder, as far as practicable from the edge of the roadway.
Where neither a sidewalk nor a shoulder is available, any pedestrian walking on or along a highway shall walk as near as practicable to an outside edge of the roadway, and, if on a two-way roadway shall walk only on the left side of the roadway.
A pedestrian who is under the influence of alcohol or any kind of drug to a degree which renders himself a hazard shall not walk or be upon a roadway.
Upon the immediate approach of an emergency vehicle equipped with, and operating, one (1) or more flashing, rotating, or oscillating red or blue lights, visible under normal conditions from a distance of 500 feet to the front of such vehicle, and the operator of which is giving audible signal by siren, exhaust whistle, or bell, every pedestrian shall yield the right-of-way to the emergency vehicle.
Section 5. Lamps and Other Equipment for Pedestrians.
Every pedestrian walking upon or adjacent to a roadway at nighttime shall carry with them a working flashlight that is turned on and emitting light visible from a distance of at least five hundred (500’) feet to the front or shall wear a reflective piece of clothing which shall be visible from all distances from fifty (50’) feet to three hundred (300’) feet when directly in front of lawful upper beams of head lamps on a motor vehicle.
ARTICLE II. SEVERABILITY
In the event that one or more of the provisions of this ordinance shall be subsequently ruled invalid by a Court of competent jurisdiction of the Commonwealth of Kentucky, all remaining provisions shall remain in full force and effect.
This Ordinance shall be in full force and effect upon its second reading and publication as provided by Kentucky Law.
INTRODUCED AND PUBLICLY READ ON FIRST READING, this ______ day of _____________________, 20___.
PUBLICLY READ AND APPROVED ON SECOND READING, this ______ day of _____________________, 20___.
__________________________________
County Judge Executive
Attest:
_________________________________
Clay County Fiscal Court Clerk
