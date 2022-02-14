Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on February 10, 2022 at approximately 9:00 Am Clay County Sheriff Deputy Dewey Grubb along with Deputy Landon Suttles arrested Bryan Bilbrey, 33 of Pinelick Road. The arrest occurred off of Right Hand Fork of Billys Branch when deputies obtained information of a location where the subject was apparently staying. The subject was later found inside the home attempting to hide behind a door and placed under arrest without incident. The photo attached is courtesy of the Clay County Detention Center.
Bryan Bilbrey, 33 was charged with:
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.