Mr. Bill Caudill, age 89, the husband of the late Betty Jean Clark Caudill of McClure Bridge Road, Lily, Kentucky and formerly of Manchester, Kentucky passed away on Wednesday evening at his residence. He was the father of Billy Caudill and wife, Pam of London, Kentucky, Paul Caudill and wife, Karen of Lily, Kentucky, Bryan Caudill and wife, Donna of Manchester, Kentucky and Dena Caudill Partin and husband, James of London, Kentucky. He was the father-in-law of, Kathy Caudill of Manchester, Kentucky. He was the brother of Richmond Caudill of Fogertown, Kentucky, Ann Shiromahammed and Wanda Robinson both of Lakeland, Florida. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Lundy and Sarah Westerfield Caudill, by one son, Jeffrey Glen Caudill, by the following brothers and sisters, Irvine Caudill, Bernice Caudill, Drexel Caudill, John Caudill, Glen Caudill, Marie Caudill and Lowell Lunsford. He was a United States Army Veteran and of the Pentecostal faith and attended the Burning Springs Church of God in Manchester, Kentucky. Funeral services for Mr. Bill Caudill will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday in the Laurel Funeral Home chapel with Pastor George Davidson and Pastor Jonathan Sizemore officiating. The family of Mr. Bill Caudill will receive friends at Laurel Funeral Home from 11:00 a.m. until the funeral hour of 2:00 p.m. on Saturday. Graveside services and burial for Mr. Bill Caudill will be conducted on Saturday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. at the Caudill family Cemetery in the Fogertown Community of Clay County, Kentucky. Laurel Funeral Home is honored to be of service to the Caudill family.
