Bill Jones, 73, of Manchester, KY, passed away Monday, March 21st, at his home.
Bill was born in Manchester, KY, on August 4th, 1948, a son of the late Bill Jones and Hazel Spurlock Rednour.
His favorite hangout spot was Hibbard Truck Parts.
He is survived by his children, Tony Jones of East Bernstadt, Sandra Johnson and husband Stacy of London, KY, and Shella Jarvis Eagle and husband Rusty of Frankfort, KY.
He is also survived by his brothers, Paul Jones of London, KY, and Mike Jones of Harlan, KY. As well as the following grandchildren: Justin Jones, Cassondra Jones, Annabeth Johnson, Lukas Johnson, and A.J. Eagle. He also leaves behind his ex-wife, Geneva Jones, the mother of his children.
In addition to his parents, Bill is preceded in death by his brothers, Saul Jones and Vernon Jones.
Bill also leaves behind a host of friends and family.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
