Bill White age 60 of Manchester, Kentucky passed away on Wednesday - January 12, 2022 at his residence. He was the husband of Rhonda White, the father of Bill Ed White and wife Sarah and Jennings Bryan White, He was the brother of Jennings White and wife Allie Sue, he was the grandfather of Mason Edward White and Hazelee Jewel White also surviving is a niece Edwina White Blevins and husband Nick and their daughters Taryn Blevins and Brynn Blevins. He was preceded in death by his parents Bryan and Hazel White and one brother Eddie White.
Funeral services for Bill White will be conducted at 2:00 P.M. on Sunday - January 16, 2022 in the Rominger Funeral Home chapel with Bro. William Hugh Hudson officiating. Burial will follow in the White Cemetery in Manchester. The family of Bill White will receive friends and loved ones after 6:00 P.M. on Saturday - January 15, 2022 at the Rominger Funeral Home.
