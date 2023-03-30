Billie Barger, age 69 of Manchester, Kentucky passed away on March 28th, 2023 at the Advent Hospital in Manchester, Kentucky, She is the daughter of the late Burkey and Etta Deaton. Billie enjoyed coloring, working puzzles,, reading watching ballgames and movies. She was preceded in death by her parents, two sons Burkey Lee Deaton, Randal Deaton, A brother Donald Deaton. Sisters Alisee Arnett, Joy Ann Wells, Elizabeth Gibson, and Martha Deaton Combs, Jolene Deaton Those surviving is one son Jimmy Barger, of London, Kentucky and one daughter Tammy Barger of Manchester, Kentucky. Two brothers Jimmy and Carl Deaton both of Oneida, Kentucky, two sisters Janet Abner, and Patricia Gibson of Manchester, Kentucky. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time but will be updated as soon as the family completes them. The family has entrusted Wolfe and Sons Funeral Home to carefully handle the arrangements.I
The family request any donation toward the funeral expences be made directly to the funeral home or on this web site at top of the obituary that says donations .
