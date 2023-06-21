Billie C. Metcalf was born September 15, 1931 in Clay County and departed this life Monday, June 19, 2023 at the Jackson Manor Nursing Home in Annville, at the age of 91. He was the son of the late Claude & Cindy (Hudson) Metcalf.
Billie is survived by a son, Wilburn (Joyce) Metcalf, by two daughters in law, Renee Metcalf and Debbie Metcalf and by two siblings, Denver (Shirley) Metcalf and Pauline Johnson. He was blessed with five grandchildren Jason Metcalf, Brandy Vickers, Katina Welch, Kristy Sparks & Wayne Metcalf; nine great grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren and by four nephews.
In addition to his parents, Billie was also preceded in death by his wife, Sarah (Barrett) Metcalf; by three sons, Gary Metcalf, Paul Metcalf and Gene Metcalf; by a granddaughter, Misty Metcalf; by a sister, Mattie Allen and by a brother-in-law, Roscoe Johnson.
Graveside services will be held 2:00 PM Thursday, June 22, 2023 at the Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Clay County with Bro. David Reed officiating. Pallbearers: Jason Metcalf, Adam Bishop, Gavin Bishop, David Osbourne, Jerry Smith and Josh Huff. Honorary pallbearers: Leonard “Doc” King, Sammy Banks, Maynard Byrd, Rodney Huff and Jeff Huff. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
