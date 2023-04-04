Billie Jean Barger went to be with the Lord on March 28, 2023 at Advent Health of Manchester, Kentucky. She was born February 16, 1954 to the late Burkey and Etta Deaton. She was a born-again believer. Billie loved the Lord, her family, coloring, puzzles and being outside, gardening, and flowers. Billie will be severely missed.
Survivors include the following children, Jimmy Ray Barger (Shelia Montez) of London, Kentucky and Tammy Sue Barger (James Gill) of Manchester, Kentucky; The following step children, Jon Barger of Scottsburg, Indiana, Douglas Barger of Columbus, Indiana, Billy Barger of Scottsburg, Indiana, Virgie Washburn of Haines City, Florida, Juanita Murry of North Vernon, Indiana, Sid Barger of Columbus, Indiana, Golden Barger of Lexington, Kentucky, Brandi Collins (Ronnie) of Manchester, Kentucky, Heidi Estep of London, Kentucky and Kelly Estep (David) of Manchester, Kentucky. Sixteen grandchildren, thirty step great grandchildren, twenty-six great grandchildren survive. And three of the grandchildren she raised as her own, Amarylis Webb, Rinda Barger, and Laura Lynn Barger.
Billie was preceded in death by her parents, Burkey and Etta Deaton, her husband, Ray S. Barger, her fiancée, Gary Lee Sawyers, three children, Randy Barger, Jolene Barger and Burkey Lee Deaton, one stepdaughter, Pauline Barger, four sisters Alisee Arnett, Joann Long, Elizabeth Wells, and Martha Combs, along with one brother Donald Deaton.
Funeral services will be conducted on Tuesday at 12 Noon at the Brutus Baptist Church at Oneida, Kentucky with Jerry Rice and others officiating. A burial will follow in the Deaton Family Cemetery at Oneida, Kentucky. The family will receive friends at the church on Monday from 6:00 p.m. until the funeral hour on Tuesday. The family has entrusted Wolfe and Sons Funeral Home to carefully handle all the arrangements.
