Mrs. Billie Jean Hibbard, age 87 of Greenbriar departed this life on Friday, January 1, 2021 at the St. Joseph Hospital in Berea, Kentucky. She was born on Thursday, November 23, 1933 in Manchester, Kentucky to George and Daisy Baker Wolfe. She was a retired school teacher and a member of the Pleasant Run Baptist Church.
She leaves to mourn her passing her son: Bobby Lee Hibbard and his wife Janet, her daughter: Kathy Hibbard Hacker, her grandchildren: David Hibbard, Sharon Hibbard Turner, Jeremy Hacker, her great grandchildren: Jaxson Hibbard, Sydney Turner, Cassidy Turner, Kennedy Turner, Colton Turner, Holly Hacker, Hudson Hacker and Thomas Smith. Also surviving are her brothers: Johnny Dean Wolfe and his wife Loretta and Wendell Wolfe.
She is preceded in death by her parents: George and Daisy Wolfe, her husband: T. J. Hibbard, her son-in-law: Jerry Hacker, her granddaughter: Jennifer Hacker Smith, her brothers: Jimmy Lee Wolfe and Donald C. Wolfe and her sister: Linda Wolfe Bowling.
Funeral Services for Mrs. Billie Jean Hibbard will be conducted on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Wayne House will be presiding. She will be laid to rest next to her husband: T. J. Hibbard in the Reid Cemetery in the Greenbriar Community.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Tuesday after 11 AM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.